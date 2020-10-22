Join or Sign In

Huyton & Prescot Golf Club for iOS

Developer's Description

Welcome to the Huyton & Prescot Golf Club - App.

Welcome to Members and visitors alike and thanks for visiting our page! Huyton & Prescot Golf Club was founded in 1905 and is home to a gem of a parkland golf course that is only ten miles outside of Liverpool, in the County of Merseyside and is well within easy reach from the motorway networks. The Golf Course was built on the land of an old family estate and has a mature beauty that will relax and impress the golfing eye. It is a haven for the thoughtful, competitive golfer and has a lively active membership who are always friendly and welcoming to visitors.

Par 68 just over 6000 yards its not that easy!!! We are a tree lined course with 5 tough par 3s. Dont just take our word for it come along and play Huyton & Prescot Golf Club we think you will enjoy the experience. We are also the home of the current Lancashire Champion. Why dont you have a look around our site and get a feel of what we have to offer.

The app features the Whole in One Golf GPS Range Finder and Digital Guide to playing the clubs 18 hole golf courses. The App works as an virtual aid, giving you a 3D Flyover of each hole, a pin positioning system. The scorecard tool allows you to complete a round with up to 4 players and submit to the club.

- GPS Distances to the Front, Middle, Back of the Green

- Hole by Hole imagery

- Full length

- Aerial shot of Green with sizes

- Course Information

- Club Contact details and map

What's new in version

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
