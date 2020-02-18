Welcome to Hut no.8 Spokane's Mobile App

About Us

Hut no. 8 buys and sells brand name clothes, shoes, and accessories for teens and young adults. When you walk through the doors in our store, the high energy music and rustic beach hut atmosphere create the feel of a mini vacation getaway. Our high quality new & gently loved products enable our customers to wear only the best at 70 80% off mall prices, while shopping in a mall-like environment.

We are able to do this by constantly turning over and rotating our inventory with the use of customer buy-backs and high-volume vendors. Real-time buy-backs also allow our customers to shop for the newest "finds" while in our store.

Joes and Josies alike frequently visit to browse our inventory for the latest fashions from stores such as Buckle, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Tillys, and others; all at affordable prices. Presenting favorite brands in an inviting atmosphere keeps our customers coming back for more.