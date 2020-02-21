The Hunters app is the most extended on the market right now.

HUNTING SEASON:

You can see hunting season for any game in any area in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the UK and France. You will also be informed of the special conditions that you have to be aware of when you are going to hunt. If you select the date you are going to hunt, the app shows only the game you are allowed to hunt in the area you have chosen.

GAME:

There are great pictures of the game that can be hunted in Europe. You are also given special attention to the individual game that apply to the different areas in the countries. For the big game there are drawings of the optimal placing of your shot.

FOLLOW AN ANIMAL:

If there is game in which you are of particular interest, you can mark that you will follow it. You will receive a message one month before the hunting season begins for the game.

Log:

You can log your hunting experiences with your own photos and descriptions. The app remembers where you've had the experiences so you can see them on a map. You can keep track of what you've seen and what you've shut down. You can make your logs public to other hunters.

Are you so unlucky to shame an animal, you can log the geoposition where the game was, so the schweiss dog manager can find the exact place to start the search.

MAP:

You can make yourself visible on a map. If you are more hunters, you can keep an eye on where everyone in the group is, so you're sure everyone is on position.

You can make your logs visible to others. For example, if everybody, in a consortium make their logs public, you get a good overview of the wildlife that has been seen and what has been put in the area.

THE WEATHER:

You are no longer in doubt when the sun rises and goes down. The exact time is displayed for the position you have chosen. You can also see how the weather will be.

The app makes the hunt unforgettable!

Pricing:

Select between an advertising financed version and a paid version.

The paid versions yearly subscription fee is GBP 3.45

