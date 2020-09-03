Join or Sign In

Hunter Assassin Guide(Unofficial) for Android

By Syed Faraz Free

Developer's Description

By Syed Faraz

Use your surroundings and your shadows to stay hidden from flashlights.

Cheats and tips that will help you understand the basics of the game and learn everything you need to know to complete all levels flawlessly.

Each eliminated target drops precious stones. Use the gems to unlock faster assassins.

While our focus on the guide is to finish levels efficiently and as carefully as possible,

it does not mean that you cant have fun experimenting with more aggressive approaches as you please.

If you have discovered other tips or strategies on top of the ones we shared in our beginners guide,

we would appreciate hearing it from you so feel free to post it in the comments!

That covers every tips, tricks, and strategy we know for Hunter Assassin ( Hunter Killer )

and we hope that every bit of our beginners guide has helped you pace through the game at a much better rate.

Again, getting better after completing several levels may require that you continue to exercise patience even more.

*** Publisher Notes ***

The Guide For Hunter Assassin application is not an official guide for Hunter Assassin or part of any product from an official publisher.

There is no content or image related or owned by the developer.

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
