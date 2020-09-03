Use your surroundings and your shadows to stay hidden from flashlights.

Cheats and tips that will help you understand the basics of the game and learn everything you need to know to complete all levels flawlessly.

Each eliminated target drops precious stones. Use the gems to unlock faster assassins.

While our focus on the guide is to finish levels efficiently and as carefully as possible,

it does not mean that you cant have fun experimenting with more aggressive approaches as you please.

That covers every tips, tricks, and strategy we know for Hunter Assassin ( Hunter Killer )

and we hope that every bit of our beginners guide has helped you pace through the game at a much better rate.

Again, getting better after completing several levels may require that you continue to exercise patience even more.

