Hunger.io for Android

By Good Games Free

Developer's Description

By Good Games

welcome to the super-addictive io arcade game in this crowded city.

Real-time multiplayer io game is here for you to enjoy. The rule of this game is simple to run and eat to grow bigger eat the whole crowded city and also eat the rivals and the other hungry enemies and survive longer. The battle in this popular game between you and the other pvp players is to get bigger in size use your sharp tricks and tactics to grow big faster and earn the points to show in the top players in this crowded city popular app. In this best io game, the main task is to survive in the battleground many heart touching and very interesting pacman3d pigman you will see with different skins and styles.

Play with the real Pacman 3d and eat the delicious city to get bigger in size to dodge and crush your opponents and become the crown player in this hunger.io game. Control your hungry man and eat smaller delicious things to grow big, while avoiding being eaten by bigger ones.

Features of "Hunger.io - Popular Game"

Eat small things first to grow faster

Eat everything which is in your way

Finish the crowded city

Eat the enemies too

Avoiding being eaten by bigger ones

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
