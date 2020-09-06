Join or Sign In

Hungary Radio Live FM: Hungarian Radios & Music for iOS

By Phu Vang Free

Developer's Description

By Phu Vang

Want a music player to help you listen to a playlist for a study, workout, yoga, or dating session ? Looking for free music to stream like radio ?

This app is the best app to discover live streaming of news, music, sports, talks, shows and other programs in Hungary.

One of the great features provided in this app is that this app support multitasking / background mode. This means that you can listen to any of your favorite radio channel and in the mean time, do other stuffs with your device such as reading books and browsing websites.

Listen, enjoy, and let your favorite radio channels and music accompany you anywhere anytime.

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
