Welcome to the official app for Hunahpu's Day 2020. Join Cigar City Brewing, over 100 breweries, and thousands of beer lovers from around the world in celebrating the 11th annual Hunahpus Day in Tampa, Florida. Centered around the annual release of Hunahpus Imperial Stout, this festival offers beer lovers the opportunity to taste some of the worlds rarest and most sought-after beers in unlimited 2 ounce pours while rubbing elbows with the brewers themselves. Entrance to Hunahpus Day also grants you bottles of Cigar City Brewings award winning Hunahpus Imperial Stout, a massive Imperial Stout with Chili Peppers, Cinnamon, Vanilla and Cacao Nibs thats released only once a year at the festival.

App Features:

- Festival map

- List of participating breweries and the beers they'll be pouring

- Interactive photo challenge during the festival

- Vote for your favorite brewery and favorite beer of the day

- Register your event wristband right inside the app

- Festival FAQs