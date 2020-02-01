Human Hair Nigeria is Nigerias No. 1 and Largest Online for authentic 100% Human Hair. It is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and it's online store is https://www.humanhairnigeria.com.ng. Human Hair Nigeria has over the past years serviced thousands of Women all over the world. Humanhairnigeria allow women from all walks of life live the celebrity hair experience and at their convenience.

We are a reputable Human Hair Brand known both within Nigeria and the World over for original Human Hair products. Our Customers are in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Malaysian, etc.

Our Human Hair App enable you to shop faster for any of your desired human hair Extensions, Wigs, Closures and Frontals. With our App, you can browse, search and buy thousands of Human Hair products.

HUMAN HAIR EXTENSIONS: We sell different types of Human Hair Extension namely: Brazilian Hairs, Malaysian Hairs, Peruvian Hairs, Indian Hairs, Funmi Curls, Vietnam Hairs. Also, we sell various kinds of Hair Extensions like, Curly Hairs, Wavy Hairs, Straight Hairs and Bouncy Curls Hairs.

HUMAN HAIR WIGS: We sell all types of Human Hair Wigs like Lace Front Wigs, Full Front Lace Wigs, Frontal Lace Wigs, 360 Lace Wigs, etc.

HUMAN HAIR CLOSURES: We sell different kinds of Closures for Hair like Lace Closures, Silk Closures, Frontal Closures, 360 Frontal Closures, etc.

Reasons why our users love shopping on Human Hair Nigeria App

FAST SHOPPING: Shopping with our App is a breeze. Compare prices and check availability by using the search or the voice search. It is easy to complete your order in a jiffy. You can track your order and easily get notification about your shipment once you place an order.

DISCOUNT/PROMOTION INFORMATION

Never miss out on amazing deals. Be the first to know about amazing Discounts, Promo and Offers taking place at any time. With the App, you have instant access to our daily deals, weekly deals and Monthly Deals.

CONVENIENCE: Whether you lying on your bed, dealing with a whole of work at the office or on the road; shopping for that desired Human Hair is a breeze with our Humanhairnigeria App.

FAST SHIPPING

We deliver your order within 24 hours in Nigeria. We deliver to other Countries within 3 business days.

GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT

We give you 24/7 support on the App. We message us instantly on Whatsapp through the Humanhairnigeria App.

PRICELESS HAIRCARE INFO

You also have access to great hair care information to help you care for your human hair. With the right information at your fingertips, you are sure to give your hair the proper care and get value from your long lasting hair.