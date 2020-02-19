This is an utitlity app for the Philips Hue system. If you go to sleep at different times, but always want to wake up in X hours by your Hue lamps and sound alarm, than this app is perfect for you!

Key Features:

- Update hue sleep and wake up lights + switching of wake up lights + sound alarm with one click

- Wake up "in" X hours and Y minutes

- Or wake up "at" certain time (your choice)

- Offset settings. E.g. start wake up lights 5 minutes before sound alarm

So in this app you just need to define the amount of time you want to sleep and it will update all your schedules with just one click. It saves you the struggle of adjusting the hue sleep schedule manually every night, calculating your wanted wakeup time and setting up the according hue schedules and sound alarm.

Instructions:

After installing the app you will need to pair it with your hue bridge. The app will guide your through this process. Afterwards you need to configure the app for your needs, see the help page (question mark icon in upper right corner) for a step by step guide on how to do this. When you are set up, all you need to do in the future is to open the app when going to sleep and press the update button. That's it!

Caution:

This app is still in beta phase. So setup a backup alarm at first usages in case it doesn't work correctly. I'm using it for several months now with no failures what so ever, which doesn't mean that it works for every smartphone the same way! If it does not work properly, please feel free to contact me.

Permissions:

- Photos/Media/Files: To read an play user selected songs for the sound alarm

- Storage: For logging to a file. The app will work without the permission. But if you experience failures, turning this on can help me identify the source.

- Disable your screen lock: Necessary for the sound alarm to display itself when the device is locked. When closing the sound alarm the device is locked again.

- Full network access: For network connection to the Hue Bridge.

- Prevent device from sleeping: Necessary for the sound alarm to start on exact schedule. This will not effect the whole device, but just this app.

EULA:

END USER LICENSE FOR ANDROID Hue - Dusk and Dawn SOFTWARE PLEASE READ THIS DOCUMENT CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS SOFTWARE. THIS LICENSE PROVIDES IMPORTANT INFORMATION CONCERNING THE SOFTWARE, PROVIDES YOU WITH A LICENSE TO USE THE SOFTWARE AND CONTAINS WARRANTY AND LIABILITY INFORMATION. BY USING THE SOFTWARE, YOU ARE ACCEPTING THE SOFTWARE "AS IS" AND AGREEING TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS LICENSE AGREEMENT. IN NO EVENT WILL THE AUTHORS BE HELD LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES ARISING FROM THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO DO SO, DO NOT USE THE SOFTWARE.

1. Terms of License

This license allows you to: (a) use the Software on a single device; and If you wish to use the Software on more than one device, you must license another copy of the Software.

2. Restrictions on Use

Unless Marcel Hrnecek (Owner) has authorized you to distribute the Software, you shall not make or distribute copies of the Software or transfer the Software from one device to another. You shall not decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble, include in other software, or translate the Software, or use the Software for any commercial purposes.

3. Ownership

This license provides you with limited rights to use the Software. The Owner retains all ownership, right, title and interest in, to and of the Software and all copies of it. All rights not specifically granted in this license, including domestic and international copyrights, are reserved by the Owner.

4. Disclaimer of Warranties and Technical Support

THIS SOFTWARE AND THE ACCOMPANYING FILES ARE SOLD "AS IS" AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES AS TO PERFORMANCE OR MERCHANTABILITY OR ANY OTHER WARRANTIES WHETHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. THIS DISCLAIMER CONCERNS ALL FILES GENERATED AND EDITED BY Hue - Dusk and Dawn AS WELL.