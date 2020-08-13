Sign in to add and modify your software
Features:
- Support packet capturin, data statistics and summary,
- Support Wi Fi-LAN packet capturing,
- Support packet analysis in app and web browser,
- Support search and file type filtering to quickly find target data,
- Support HTTP / HTTPS body parsing, preview and analysis support,
- Data can be replicated,
- HTTP body size is unlimited,
- It supports computers and other devices to access packet capturing records through browsers,
- HTTP traffic certificate download, support HTTPS,
- Local notification reminder function,
- The packet capturing data is output in reverse order. The top of the packet capturing list is the latest data,
- Grab the historical data file for reference