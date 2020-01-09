Everyone craves intelligence. Like anything of perceived value, we want it. Of all our personality traits, intelligence is the most admired and useful tool available. Most of us want to know how to become smarter.

Society celebrates smart people, and rightly so: Our survival depends on good decisions. Moments of brilliance change the course of history. Smart people who open the door to new understandings receive the greatest praise imaginable. We all want to stand up and say, I have the answer.

Beyond dreams of elevating humanity to a golden age and getting all the credit intelligence just makes life easier. Things seem to come easier to smart people. Intelligence lets you solve problems faster, make more money, and work less.

How can you become more intelligent? First, forget about people just being born smart. Science has shown that neuroplasticity exists: You can grow brain cells and get smarter. Its just a matter of how.

These easy daily habits will make you smarter and give you the intelligence you deserve.

Although many people believe intelligence is limited to those with high I.Q.s, there are a number of potential methods to boost ones cognitive abilities and become more effective at various professional and personal pursuits.

With enough motivation and determination, anyone can expand their mental capabilities and become smarter. Integrating new habits into your regular routine and providing proper stimulation can sharpen your intellect quickly and leave you inspired to take on new challenges each day. Brain health is an important key in complete physical health. The list below includes the best brain-engaging activities in daily life.

You go to a gym to train your muscles, you run or hike to build your endurance but what can you do to train your brain? Training your brain will not only speed up your memory recall, it will also help you learn faster. There is, after all, only a limited number of hours in the day.

1. Small Things You Can Do

2. Habits That Will Make You Smarter

3. How to Be Smart

4. Do These 20 Things Every Day

5. A Simple Approach

6. Become More Intelligent

7. Smart People Arent Born Smart

8. Smart Ways to Increase Your IQ

9. Tips for Intelligent Thinking

10. How to Work Smart

11. Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings

12. How to be smart about shopping

