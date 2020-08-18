Join or Sign In

House & Building ideas guide for Minecraft PE for iOS

By Khoa Huynh Free

Developer's Description

By Khoa Huynh

House & building and Castle ideas for Minecraft PE provides the Ultimate House Guide for Minecraft for building your own Houses, castle, building in Minecraft. The app includes step-by-step instructions to make a bunch of different houses, from basic house (house tips) to famous building. This app also include house building video and awesome wallpaper. BEST Free Houses App.

KEY FEATURES

- Step by Step House Guides.

- House Building Video Guides.

- Awesome Wallpapers.

DISCLAIMER

This is an unofficial guide for Minecraft. We are not affiliated or related to Mojang AB.

This app adheres to the terms set out by Mojang AB at www.minecraft.net/terms

All items, names, places and other aspects of the game described within this application are trademarked and owned by their respective owners. We make no claim to and do not have any rights to any of the foregoing. This application is intended for educational purposes only.

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
