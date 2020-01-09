Hotspot+VPN is the best solution for users that want a full privacy and the easiest access to all the contents in the web, also when travelling!
7 DAY FREE TRIAL:
Hotspot+VPN is free to use for 7 days after which the subscription automatically renews for $1.99/week.
You will only be billed for the weeks following the trial
You can cancel anytime during the free trial or purchase and/or restore later on.
FEATURES:
41+ Countries
Military Grade Encryption
In-App Incognito Browser
3 Encryption Protocols
WHY HOTSPOT+VPN:
We believe that everyone who surfs the internet should have the right not to be tracked whatsoever.
Why bother being tracked by geo-ip, cache/cookies of previous interests and searches.
Eliminate all that pain in one tap and forget about all those evil tracking systems.
Our special international network of servers will protect you.
COUNTRIES:
Global coverage with over 41+ Countries!
Choose from VPN locations all over the Americas, the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Mideast
STAY SECURE:
With the App On all your data will be encrypted through our amazingly fast servers.
The result will be you browsing securely without even noticing our magic eagle behind.
Our VPN Will try to reconnect while you switch WiFis or Cellular Data
PROTOCOLS:
TUN / UDP Automatic Support for best speed
OpenVPN: AES-256-CBC cipher
IKev2: Upto 256 bit
IPsec: Upto 256 bit
PRIVACY FIRST:
Your Privacy is our ultimate concern: We do not track any personal information.
What happens on your devices stays on your devices.
We are glad to serve our customers privacy and we will always keep it as such :)
Terms of Service: https://hsvpn.app/terms.php
Privacy Policy: https://hsvpn.app/privacy-policy.php
SUPPORT:
If you have any questions or suggestions, do not hesitate to mail: support@hsvpn.app
Alternatively visit https://hsvpn.app for more information.
SOCIALS:
Twitter: @hsvpnapp
Facebook: https://fb.com/hsvpnios to stay tuned.
Wed love to hear back from you VPNers!
Support: https://hsvpn.app/contact-us.php
Crafted with Love by Mario Robert D'Ambrosio
mr@hsvpn.app
