Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hot Girls & Guys Sliding Puzzle for iOS

By Eureka Games Studio Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Eureka Games Studio Ltd

Hot Girls & Guys Sliding Puzzle is a tile game full of sexy girl & guy images that you need to assemble in as fast a time as you can.

To Play:

- Select your hot girl or guy image

- Select from 4 slider layouts including Easy (3x3), Classic (4x4), Difficult (5x5) & Extreme (6x6)

- Tap on a tile to move to new position

- Complete puzzle in as few moves and as fast a time as possible

If you love a jigsaw you will love this slider puzzle game.

The sexy girl & guy puzzles are easy to play but extremely challenging to complete quickly.

And to make it on to the Game Center Leaderboard you will need to avoid being distracted by the hot girls & guys. Good luck with that!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now