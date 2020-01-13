* This company operates the first Canadian application that offers these complete services for dogs and cats with certified pet sitters and dog walkers. *

With Host A Pet, your dog or cat can stay in a loving, safe, and personalized environment with a certified host that will pamper your pet as you would. We also ask our host to never put your pet in cages. We want them to be in a less stressful environment and at better prices than kennels.

FIND A HOST CLOSE TO YOU.

* Download the app and create your profile.

* Browse the profiles of different pet hosts in your neighborhood and choose your favorite.

* Send a message to know more about your potential host and their services. If you are convinced, reserve the services you want!

- Dont worry, no charges will be made on your credit card until your host accepts the service request.

ENJOY THE HOST A PET EXPERIENCE.

* You will receive pictures and videos of your cats or dogs at least 3 times per day.

* Your host will give personalized attention to your pet based on the detailed information you provide.

* A person from the Host a Pet team will be assigned to you and will monitor the service to make sure your pet is safe and having a great time.

SAFETY AND PROTECTION AT ALL TIMES.

* All the hosts need to complete a thorough process of registration, training, and certification that evaluates their experience, identity, location and references. Only certified hosts get published on the app.

* Once the reservation is confirmed and the service started, the Host A Pet Premium Coverage is activated to protect your pet and the Host.

* Our Customer Service team is available 24/7 to clarify any question or in case of an emergency.

OUR SERVICES:

With Host a Pet you can book:

* Boarding (day and night)

* Daycare (day time)

* Walk

* Bath (professional or home-made)

* Training

* Transport

WHERE ARE WE?

Our Host a Pet community is active in Canada and Mexico. Download the app and find your ideal host!

HOW CAN I BECOME A HOST?

A host is a person that gets certified with Host a Pet to offer services for pets. The hosts can select the type of pets they can sit, their prices, dates and the services they can offer. Download the app and register in order to earn extra income doing what you love.