Here is a game for Horse Derby Jumping lovers! Hop on your majestic steed and race into victory! With determination and precision, your cult can be the front-runner! Perform skilled leaps and stunts with your mare. Trying obstacles stand in your way! Dont let them deter you--jump through hoops and over hurdles in a timely fashion. A game that mixes the arcade style with characteristics of simulation. The game brings the experiences and emotions of a show jumping match in an immersive environment. Managing the money and the stables, the player can buy horses, which have their own attributes, and participates in challenging events to test its skills. Several features were added for this version. An elegant horse rider with master horse jumping and racing skills? Then prepare yourself as a professional virtual jockey for the ride of the best Arabian breed horse for an adventurous journey. This is the new and most probably the best ever horse jumping game.

The stadium is full of the audience which comes to see this action racing game and appreciating with claps and shooting for the best rider. You must prove the best rider and full horse control skills when race start. Remember to balance the stamina and speed if a horse runs too fast. Before joining the race, train yourself to be a top horse rider, including saddle preparation, stamina handling skills, stunt, surfers and lean on the back of your horse. Grip rein, fasten halter, sit at the saddle at getting ready for Horse riding. Face the challenging hurdles in this new horse ultimate racing thrill win many championships and become the horse master in this horse derby simulator game & Horse Racing & Jumping Master 3D Stunts. The healthy and lovely stallion is ready for this amazing simulated horse jumping race. So get buckled up your horse with the best harness and go to the horse race track to enjoy this racing adventure. Be mindful that your race track is full of many kinds of hindrances/hurdles and you have to jump your lovely stallion from all these hindrances/hurdles without striking them. The worlds jumping courses are waiting for you! No matter whether its Sydney, Paris, or New York: there are no limits to you and your horses adventures. Prove your talent and win every tournament!

Select the best horse of your choice. Test its power and speed. Start your race on the race tracks, get through the obstacles and run for the glory. Remember that several people have betted on you. Play for them and for the glory of you and your Horse. A horse racing rush simulator is the most authentic and endless experience of the rush game. In this amazing horse racing & stunt race, there is a realistic racing adventure for those who are looking for thrilling and exciting games. This is most realistic & best horse rush game you have ever played. It is an amazing race that stunts the Horse Racing & Jumping Master 3D Stunts through endless obstacles, exciting hurdle & racing tracks. This race is based on stunts, and harsh crossing of the rival racers when you will be racing them. The goal of the game is simple! You just have to ride your horse alongside the provided Stadium course. On the way, jump over the hurdles and follow the on-screen instructions to complete each level. And Thats it! Sounds simple? Huh! Why not give it a try? Just press that green INSTALL button and let the competition begin!

Horse Racing & Jumping Master 3D Stunts Features:

- HD 3D Game environment for you to enjoy

- Highly Attractive Gameplay for all ages

- Beautiful Horses and Animations

- Realistic Horse Sound Effects

- Realistic Audience Animations

- Real like horse physics

- Easy horse controls

- Multiple challenging levels

- Top Trending Horse Jumping game

- Top free games among all horse games