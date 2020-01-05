Horror Sponge Granny V1.8: The Scary Game Mod 2020

The surprise that Scary Sponge Granny did sometimes some crazy things, she Kicks her neighborhood Krab just to leave and avoid any battle together.

our game is the scariest games through all similar of Granny Sponge games.

Now, download Horror Sponge Granny V1.8: The Scary Game Mod 2020 and enjoy. Good luck !!

Features in Horror Sponge Granny V1.8:

- This is the latest version 1.8 of the Horror Sponge Granny game

- Many new exciting features

- Smooth and easy controls

- Horror and interesting game levels

- The best horror game 2019

Let's play Horror Sponge Granny V1.8: The Scary Game Mod 2020 now and feel the terror in your bones