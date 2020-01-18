Let started with fake call from Creepy Scary Granny's, to make a cool chat and prank your friends with a amazing call video Creepy Scary Granny's,

This application is a fake call video of Creepy Scary Granny's, you will receive a fake call video that looks like a real call.

This application is a joke game that allows you to make jokes for your friends that you are calling and talking to with your hand.

Chat with Creepy Scary Granny's - fun game App to simulate chat conversations. Have fun with your friends, making them believe that you are really talking to Creepy Scary Granny's wallpaers.

Surprise your friends and let them think like you're getting a real call Creepy Scary Granny's.

This joke application allows you to make a simulated chat and also allows you to send and receive messages from Creepy Scary Granny's.

download "Fake Call - prank" and get best call and discussion with Creepy Scary Granny's.

DISCLAIMER:

This is not a real call and just an imitation! The app does not have any damage and is just for fun and stop feeling bored and depressed so