Horoscope & Astrology - Future for iOS

By Future Labs Free

By Future Labs

The Best iPhone Horoscope & Astrology app trusted by top astrologers

'Future' will help you better understand yourself as well as other people's personalities.

-- HOROSCOPE & ASTROLOGY FEATURES --

Daily horoscope: Select your Zodiac sign and get a highly accurate description of your daily (today and tomorrow), monthly, yearly horoscope.

Personalize compatibility: Find out if you and your love interest or partner are soul mates, best friends, or a recipe for disaster.

Palm reading: Scan your palm and receive a real time analysis of the major lines on your palm.

Celebrity Match: Select your hero, and get a love compatibility report based on your birth chart.

Biorhythm: Get an accurate prediction of your emotional, physical and intellectual abilities.

Numerology: Find your Life Path Number, Birthday Number, Personal Year and more

If you're having any issues with the app, please don't hesitate to contact us at hello@thehoroscope.app and we'll be happy to help.

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

