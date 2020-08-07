Sign in to add and modify your software
The Best iPhone Horoscope & Astrology app trusted by top astrologers
'Future' will help you better understand yourself as well as other people's personalities.
-- HOROSCOPE & ASTROLOGY FEATURES --
Daily horoscope: Select your Zodiac sign and get a highly accurate description of your daily (today and tomorrow), monthly, yearly horoscope.
Personalize compatibility: Find out if you and your love interest or partner are soul mates, best friends, or a recipe for disaster.
Palm reading: Scan your palm and receive a real time analysis of the major lines on your palm.
Celebrity Match: Select your hero, and get a love compatibility report based on your birth chart.
Biorhythm: Get an accurate prediction of your emotional, physical and intellectual abilities.
Numerology: Find your Life Path Number, Birthday Number, Personal Year and more
If you're having any issues with the app, please don't hesitate to contact us at hello@thehoroscope.app and we'll be happy to help.