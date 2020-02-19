MADE IN LONDON

Meet Honeypot, the dating app for people who want to date today.

Powered by stories, Honeypot immerses you in a world of like minded singles, all of whom are actively looking to meet today, and not hide behind a static, distant, profile.

No more time wasted aimlessly swiping, liking or small talking; were done with it. We want you to actually meet that person - because lifes too short not to. Were all about spontaneous, serendipitous, real-life dates, occurring moments after matching.

Honeypots are driven by what is happening in that very moment. These honeypots could be anywhere - but its as much about where they are as where YOU are. A London Borough, a University campus, an airport - the list goes on. They are predetermined areas, shown on a map, that are designed specifically to match singles who fall within their boundaries.

Free today? Add to your story. This could be anything...a picture of your coffee, a cheeky selfie, your dog, a group video with friends over wine! The point is that by adding to your story you show other singles around you that youre free to meet today. The main driver of Honeypot, whilst also bringing your profile to life.

If someone catches your fancy, you can send a buzz and also receive them. If your buzz is accepted, you'll be able to message each other to organise a date that day.

Honeypot was made in London by London singles who were fed up with the formality of the London dating scene. The leg work to line up that first date, the waiting, the small-talking, the expectation, the pressure, the giving up of your whole evening that youve booked out weeks in advance.

Were over it! We just want to get on with matching with, and actually meeting new people, more efficiently, on the very same day. Even if that is a quick 30 minute after-work drink with someone new thats literally been planned minutes before. Thats exciting. Thats spontaneous. Thats Honeypot.

Dating and relationships always start with a story. What will yours be?

Disclaimer: a degree of spontaneous behaviour is required.

Price and Terms:

Honeypot is FREE to use but free users are limited to sending 5 buzzes per day.

You can upgrade at any time to a Honeypot Premium subscription with the following options:

1 month for 9.99 (GBP)

3 months for 14.99 (GBP) which is 4.99 / month

6 months for 21.99 (GBP) which is 3.66 / month

These prices apply to UK residents. Prices may vary in other countries. Your subscription will be charged to your iTunes account. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless cancelled within 24-hours before the end of the current billing period. You can cancel anytime via your iTunes account settings.

Privacy Policy: https://www.honeypot.dating/privacy

Terms: https://www.honeypot.dating/terms