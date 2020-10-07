Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Whatever is happening, honey badger don't care. OK, maybe a little.
Bring the iconic meme character to your iMessage conversations with this original sticker pack!
***HOW TO FIND STICKERS***
- After you download the stickers, they will show up in your iMessage app drawer, NOT on your home screen.
- iMessage app drawer could be found by going to any message with a friend and tapping on a > button to the left of the text box, and then on a button which looks like A.
- Tap on the button in the bottom left which looks like four dots you will see your Honey Badger stickers there.