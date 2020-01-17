Homeowners Insurance: Everything you need to know. The application has multiple articles of didactic purpose, which can be read offline or heard through the option of text to speech. In the application you will find articles such as the following:

* A guide on everything new home owners should know about insurance

If you're a new homeowner, you will need homeowners insurance to protect what is likely one of your biggest assets. Here's what to look for in a polic...

* Chubb: When Lightning Strikes: How to Stay Safe

Although your chances of being struck by lightning in a given year are only around 1 in 500,0001, it's always a good idea to use caution when the fore...

* 8 Ways to Save Money on Homeowners Insurance

Your home is one of the biggest investments you'll make. Find out how to save on homeowner's insurance

* Homeowners Insurance Buyers Guide for 2019

This guide covers all the need

* Foolish Advice on Homeowners' Insurance

What should you buy, and what does your policy cover?

* Mississippi Insurance Department

Official Website of the Mississippi Insurance Department

* Tips to Reduce Your Home Insurance Premiums

To help reduce your home premiums, our AA Home Insurance team have put together a list of 9 tips on steps you can take to reduce your premiums.

* Understanding Homeowners Insurance Policies

Consumer insurance information about auto, homeowners, renters and business insurance for Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico.

* How Much Homeowner's Insurance Do I Need?

Your homeowner's insurance covers your house, possessions and liabilitybut do you have the right amount of coverage? Find out how much you need.

* A Guide To Home Insurance By MoneySuperMarket

Read MoneySuperMarket's home insurance guide for all you need to know about what is covered by different types of policy, the exclusions and saving mo...

* Save on Home Insurance

Looking to trim the fat from your budget? You may not be thinking about your home insurance, but there's money to be saved there. Here's how you cut b...

and many more.

tags:finances, money, homeowners insurance,Homeowners Insurance - TIPS & FAQ