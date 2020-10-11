Join or Sign In

HomeCare.com: Senior Care Jobs for iOS

By HomeCare.com Free

Developer's Description

By HomeCare.com

HomeCare.com connects you with safe and reliable senior care jobs in your area. Enjoy the flexibility you deserve along with higher pay, better benefits, and the ability to customize your schedule.

The fastest way to find work as a caregiver is with HomeCare.com. Find one on one caregiver jobs right in your area. Access multiple opportunities at once, to find the best match for your schedule. Track your time and care with simple check in and check out to earn more!

GET WORK

Get instant shift alerts when new local opportunities become available. Never worry again where your next CNA opportunity is going to come from with HomeCare.com

TRACK TIME & CARE

Simply check in and out with our app, and enjoy the ease of tracking of your hours and job functions all in one place. Track activities of daily livings (ADLs) and review your timesheet for the week.

GET PAID

Submit time-sheets every week and earn more! HomeCare.com offers competitive rates to get you the higher pay and benefits you deserve.

Any issues applying, questions, or feedback? Email us at hello@homecare.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

