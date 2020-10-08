Lose weight at home without any gym equipment.

Get rid of stubborn fat from different areas of your body by following customized meal and workout plans at your home. Lose weight in a healthy and easy way by following simple exercise videos designed to boost your heart rate and metabolism so you can ultimately get a flatter belly and toned body. Spend your free time sticking to result-driven exercises and diet plans and track your progress right from the app.

Get that Beachbody!

Do you want to get a flat belly, slimmer thighs, and toned butt area? The app features amazing exercises and meal plans for men and women alike. You can choose between different weight loss plans such as 30 days weight loss, two weeks of weight loss or one-week weight loss plan. Everything on the app is carefully curated by a talented fitness coach. Rest assured, you are going to love the results!

Turn your home into a Gym

No equipment and gym? No worries! Our app will show you how to turn your home into a perfect spot to exercise without purchasing any expensive gym equipment. Find absolutely useful exercises for your abs, muscles, arms, chest, belly, thighs, butt area and shoulders and get right on the track of losing bodyweight easily.

Reduce and Maintain Bodyweight

Create a customized fitness profile and log in your information to receive workout and meal plan recommendations. Set a weight loss or weight gain goal and track your progress daily with this app. No need to worry about forgetting to workout every day as this app will send you workout reminders daily. You can also view your workout duration and get progress analytics to make sure you are going on the right track.

Subscription Information:

If you choose to unlock the app content by purchasing the subscription, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Subscription price starts at $4.99 USD per week (with 3 days free trial included) & $19.99 for 3 months. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

Terms & Conditions : https://www.websitepolicies.com/policies/view/Q6vbjMzk

Privacy policy : http://mindtastik.com/Mindtastik-privacy-policy.pdf