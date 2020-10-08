Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Home Workouts Fitness & Diet for iOS

By ATN Marketing SRL Free

Developer's Description

By ATN Marketing SRL

Lose weight at home without any gym equipment.

Get rid of stubborn fat from different areas of your body by following customized meal and workout plans at your home. Lose weight in a healthy and easy way by following simple exercise videos designed to boost your heart rate and metabolism so you can ultimately get a flatter belly and toned body. Spend your free time sticking to result-driven exercises and diet plans and track your progress right from the app.

Get that Beachbody!

Do you want to get a flat belly, slimmer thighs, and toned butt area? The app features amazing exercises and meal plans for men and women alike. You can choose between different weight loss plans such as 30 days weight loss, two weeks of weight loss or one-week weight loss plan. Everything on the app is carefully curated by a talented fitness coach. Rest assured, you are going to love the results!

Turn your home into a Gym

No equipment and gym? No worries! Our app will show you how to turn your home into a perfect spot to exercise without purchasing any expensive gym equipment. Find absolutely useful exercises for your abs, muscles, arms, chest, belly, thighs, butt area and shoulders and get right on the track of losing bodyweight easily.

Reduce and Maintain Bodyweight

Create a customized fitness profile and log in your information to receive workout and meal plan recommendations. Set a weight loss or weight gain goal and track your progress daily with this app. No need to worry about forgetting to workout every day as this app will send you workout reminders daily. You can also view your workout duration and get progress analytics to make sure you are going on the right track.

Subscription Information:

If you choose to unlock the app content by purchasing the subscription, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Subscription price starts at $4.99 USD per week (with 3 days free trial included) & $19.99 for 3 months. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

Terms & Conditions : https://www.websitepolicies.com/policies/view/Q6vbjMzk

Privacy policy : http://mindtastik.com/Mindtastik-privacy-policy.pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now