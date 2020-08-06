Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Home Services & Appliances for Android

By Servant Medias Free

Developer's Description

By Servant Medias

HSA is a dual app that delivers knowledge of home appliances services and general home maintenance services

Home Services and Appliances is a special application package that provides knowledge of regular household appliances maintenance and services that ordinarily would require a technician but with some little tools, anyone can do it, saving time and money as well as building maintenance service skills that would come in handy in addressing most house maintenance issues.

Appliances covered includes; Air Conditioners, Gas and Electric Ovens/Cookers, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Computer, Water Purifier, Microwave, CCTV etc

Building maintenance services you didn't know you could do yourself includes; Pest Control, Plumbing, Electrical, Carpentry, Cleaning and Home Decor

The Home Services & Appliances Android Based Application is the ideal companion for technical advice for home services and appliances information to narrow down the appliance problems and fix it to keep your household appliances functioning properly,

Be Handy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now