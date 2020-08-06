HSA is a dual app that delivers knowledge of home appliances services and general home maintenance services

Home Services and Appliances is a special application package that provides knowledge of regular household appliances maintenance and services that ordinarily would require a technician but with some little tools, anyone can do it, saving time and money as well as building maintenance service skills that would come in handy in addressing most house maintenance issues.

Appliances covered includes; Air Conditioners, Gas and Electric Ovens/Cookers, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Computer, Water Purifier, Microwave, CCTV etc

Building maintenance services you didn't know you could do yourself includes; Pest Control, Plumbing, Electrical, Carpentry, Cleaning and Home Decor

The Home Services & Appliances Android Based Application is the ideal companion for technical advice for home services and appliances information to narrow down the appliance problems and fix it to keep your household appliances functioning properly,

Be Handy!