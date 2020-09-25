Join or Sign In

Home Salon - Beauty Salon at Home & Wellness for Android

By Home Salon India Free

By Home Salon India

Home Salon's, Certified Beauticians are highly experienced in her core domain and keep an update of most recent trend styling and hair shading, which can give a surprising and new look to ladies. In the Digital Era, the Beauty Parlour Services at home is now quickly accessible at your fingertips. Why go to traditional salon services and wait in queues when you can call a salon at home. When someone's marriage or parties arrive, ladies have a terrible problem in dressed up well. So, Home Salon Services covers, the whole range of Beauty Parlour Services At Home. Home Salon Services offers you a complete beauty service at home, for example, facial, hair, make-up, waxing, manicure-pedicure, spa in mumbai, delhi, noida, gurgaon, dehradun and substantially more beauty services at home. We ensure a smooth, perfect, and clean beauty parlour at home. Our expert beauticians carried high quality, hygiene, and branded product for your service. HomeSalon is presently offering our Beauty services in 25 Cities, particularly Delhi, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Greater Noida and some more.

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
