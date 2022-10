Natural home remedies are safe and useful for the common ailments. Most of the non life threatening illness can be treated at home. Learn how you can use natural cures (alternative medicine or herbal cure) to replace many of the most commonly used over-the-counter drugs in the treatment of common ailments. If you use home remedies wisely, it will save your time and money. Hope this app helps you to find your own path of healing through natural remedies.

App Features:

- Home Remedies (natural cure) for around 10,000 ailments

- Add to favorite

- Fast Search

- Remedy of the Day.

- Notifications for everyday's new remedy.

- Share any remedy on Facebook, Twitter, email or by SMS.

- Easy Interface

Benefits of Home Remedies

- Totally Green.

- Can be made from herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables.

- Simple to prepare, pure and no side effects on body.

- Can helps 100's of ailments, like Acne, common cold, cough, flu, Hair loss, Backache, stress, Diabetes and High Blood Pressure.

- Effective to boost your child's immunity.

- Help to recover fast in seniors.

- Inexpensive and joy of self cure.

"Home Remedies" has natural ayurvedic remedies for the following common health issues:

1) Home Remedies for Asthma

2) Home Remedies for Anaemia

3) Home Remedies for Backache

4) Home Remedies for Bad Breath

5) Home Remedies for Bed Wetting

6) Home Remedies for Boils

7) Home Remedies for Bronchitis

8) Home Remedies for Burns

9) Home Remedies for Burning Urine

10) Home Remedies for Blood in Urine

11) Home Remedies for Common Cold

12) Home Remedies for Cough

13) Home Remedies for Chickenpox

14) Home Remedies for Cholesterol

15) Home Remedies for Corn

16) Home Remedies for Constipation

17) Home Remedies for Dandruff

18) Home Remedies for Diabetes

19) Home Remedies for Dehydration

20) Home Remedies for Depression

21) Home Remedies for Dry Skin

22) Home Remedies for Dysentery

23) Home Remedies for Eye Care

24) Home Remedies for Ear Ache

25) Home Remedies for Fever

26) Home Remedies for Flu

27) Home Remedies for Filaria

28) Home Remedies for Gastric

29) Home Remedies for Goitre

30) Home Remedies for Hepatitis

31) Home Remedies for Hair Loss

32) Home Remedies for Hangovers

33) Home Remedies for Headache

34) Home Remedies for Heart Disease

35) Home Remedies for Hiccups

36) Home Remedies for Hoarse Voice

37) Home Remedies for High BP

38) Home Remedies for Impotence

39) Home Remedies for Indigestion

40) Home Remedies for Infertility

41) Home Remedies for Intestinal Worms

42) Home Remedies for Itching

43) Home Remedies for Joint Pain

44) Home Remedies for Jaundice

45) Home Remedies for Kidney Stones

46) Home Remedies for Leucoderma

47) Home Remedies for Malaria

48) Home Remedies for Measles

49) Home Remedies for Mumps

50) Home Remedies for Muscle Cramps

51) Home Remedies for Nose Bleeding

52) Home Remedies for Obesity

53) Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

54) Home Remedies for Piles

55) Home Remedies for Poor Memory

56) Home Remedies for Prickly Heat

57) Home Remedies for Ring Worm

58) Home Remedies for Scars

59) Home Remedies for Sinusitis

60) Home Remedies for Sneezing

61) Home Remedies for Soar Throat

62) Home Remedies for Stomach AcheXL

63) Home Remedies for Stroke

64) Home Remedies for Sun Burn

65) Home Remedies for Tooth Ache

66) Home Remedies for Tonsillitis

67) Home Remedies for Warts

68) Home Remedies for Weight Loss

69) Home Remedies for Migraine

70) Home Remedies for Diarrhea

and many more.

