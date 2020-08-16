Welcome to Home Makeover: My Perfect House, an interior design masterclass! Are you into a virtual house designing games and decors from Pinterest? Then this ultimate home design makeover game is just perfect for you. Ready to start playing the most realistic interior design game and explore tons of virtual home designs online for free?

FEATURES:

Start your career as an Interior Designer, meet new unique clients every new episode

Accept the weekly challenges and create amazing designs based on your client's personal needs

Redecor, renovate, remodel various properties: vacation rentals, pool villas, celebrity mansions, ocean view living rooms, and many more!

Explore your creativity, find inspiration from Pinterest influenced furniture designs and show off your skills

Vibrant colors, creative styles, and various types of properties are waiting for you!

If you like to watch HGTV property renovation, home design shows, like Fixer Upper, Amazing Interiors, Caribbean Life, Hawaii Life, and Property Brothers, then Home Makeover: My Perfect House is a perfect virtual interior design game for you. Home Makeover: My Perfect House is free to play, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.

Enjoying My Lottery Dream Home? Join our vibrant home design community on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PurpleCowStudios/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/purplecowstudio_cookapps/