Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Home Makeover:My Perfect House for iOS

By CookApps Free

Developer's Description

By CookApps

Welcome to Home Makeover: My Perfect House, an interior design masterclass! Are you into a virtual house designing games and decors from Pinterest? Then this ultimate home design makeover game is just perfect for you. Ready to start playing the most realistic interior design game and explore tons of virtual home designs online for free?

FEATURES:

Start your career as an Interior Designer, meet new unique clients every new episode

Accept the weekly challenges and create amazing designs based on your client's personal needs

Redecor, renovate, remodel various properties: vacation rentals, pool villas, celebrity mansions, ocean view living rooms, and many more!

Explore your creativity, find inspiration from Pinterest influenced furniture designs and show off your skills

Vibrant colors, creative styles, and various types of properties are waiting for you!

If you like to watch HGTV property renovation, home design shows, like Fixer Upper, Amazing Interiors, Caribbean Life, Hawaii Life, and Property Brothers, then Home Makeover: My Perfect House is a perfect virtual interior design game for you. Home Makeover: My Perfect House is free to play, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.

Enjoying My Lottery Dream Home? Join our vibrant home design community on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PurpleCowStudios/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/purplecowstudio_cookapps/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 16, 2020
Date Added August 16, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now