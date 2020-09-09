Join or Sign In

Home Design & Decor : Modern House Life for Android

By Home Design & Decor Team Free

Developer's Description

By Home Design & Decor Team

Welcome to the best Home Design & Decor game!

Design new home decor and furniture by matching blocks, power-up in various levels and renovate your paradise house, including your kitchen and garden in this free home design game.

Download Home Design & Decor : Modern House Life today, a match 3 bloxx home design offline game. Follow this home design story and create home makeover designs.

Each home design episode lets you become the best designer by helping various families transform dreams into reality with beautiful home makeovers! Your clients are counting on you to rebuild their Paradise home in this rebuild house game.

Match blocks and play Paradise Makeover, an adventure filled fun game! Hone your interior design skills, unlock new episodes, renovate your home, property or garden and discover new furniture.

Home Design & Decor & Match 3 Bloxx Makeover Madness! Top 5 Reasons to Download:

- Match & Blast blocks in a fun game to decorate your beautiful home! Secrets, rewards and an interesting story piece together all the hidden furniture

- Intriguing clients to meet and interact with: celebrities, brothers, families with kids follow their interesting stories while you play through the game

- Play levels with room design options and thousands of home DIY choices

- Decorations unlock new episodes for unique rewards

- Power-up combos, powerful boosters and tons of levels in a fun game of match 3 mania!

- Experience addicting game play with offline mode so you can take the game from your home to the beach!

Play Home Design & Decor : Modern House Life for FREE, with optional in-game items for purchase.

Let's get matching and transform outdated homes into fabulous family hangouts!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

