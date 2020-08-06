Join or Sign In

Home Appliance Deals & Home Appliance Store Reviews for iOS

By Deals LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Deals LLC

'Home Appliance Deals & Home Appliance Store Reviews' brings you the best Home Appliance Deals and Home Appliance Store Reviews. It's the Home Appliance Discovery tool you won't be able to live without.

Get the best money saving deals for all your Home Appliances needs. We also review Home Appliance Stores and give you insights on the best Home Appliance Stores to buy your home appliances from.

'Home Appliance Deals & Home Appliance Store Reviews' offers 5 Unique Benefits -

1) The very best Home Appliance Deals. If you love home appliances, we offer you the best home appliance deals.

2) Hand-curated selections - We hand-pick good, money-saving deals and offers. Every deal is hand picked.

3) Detailed Reviews and Ratings for Home Appliance Stores. Discover the best places to buy your home appliances from and find hidden gems.

4) Ability to filter Home Appliance Deals by categories and see only the home appliance deals you are interested in. Want to see only home theatres & TVs? There's an option for that - just click the Settings Icon at the bottom of the App Main Page and then choose your Deal Categories in Settings.

5) Search - Search for Home Appliance Deals by store name, or by name of appliance, or by any search string you like.

Important Note: You MUST check appliance prices at the Home Appliance store website BEFORE buying appliance. Deals and Offers sometime end or change. The only valid price is the price at the Home Appliance store at the time you buy the appliance.

'Home Appliance Deals & Home Appliance Store Reviews' is an indispensable aid for you. It's equally indispensable if you love home appliances and want to keep an eye out for special deals and offers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

