The long-awaited sequel to a wonderful game is now free! Its a cheerful and entertaining success story. Create a wedding boutique chain and become a true master of wedding preparations. Dive head first into pre-wedding turmoil help the bride and the groom organize an unforgettable wedding. Open wedding salons all over the world, broaden your range of products, and train your staff. Furnish your luxurious house bedroom, kitchen, and cosy patio with over 200 furnishing and decoration options.

Game features:

- 90 tricky levels in the time-management genre

- 10 unique wedding salons all around the world: England, France, Bali, Venice, Russia, Greece, Bavaria, Africa, and Japan

- Various mini-games: bake a wedding cake, make sushi, and mix cocktails better than in a restaurant!

Intriguing story with sudden plot twists

- Colourful illustrations and vivid characters.

