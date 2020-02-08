X

Holly's Wedding Salon 2 for iOS

By Michael Tretyakov Free

Developer's Description

By Michael Tretyakov

Create the wedding salon of your dreams hire staff and broaden the range of products! Become engrossed in a gripping story full of intrigue and treachery! Open and develop a chain of wedding salons located all around the world: France, Italy, Bali and more!

The long-awaited sequel to a wonderful game is now free! Its a cheerful and entertaining success story. Create a wedding boutique chain and become a true master of wedding preparations. Dive head first into pre-wedding turmoil help the bride and the groom organize an unforgettable wedding. Open wedding salons all over the world, broaden your range of products, and train your staff. Furnish your luxurious house bedroom, kitchen, and cosy patio with over 200 furnishing and decoration options.

Game features:

- 90 tricky levels in the time-management genre

- 10 unique wedding salons all around the world: England, France, Bali, Venice, Russia, Greece, Bavaria, Africa, and Japan

- Various mini-games: bake a wedding cake, make sushi, and mix cocktails better than in a restaurant!

Intriguing story with sudden plot twists

- Colourful illustrations and vivid characters.

If you have any problems with the game or questions, please, contact our Technical Support (Settings - Tech Support). We are always happy to help you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.41

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 2.41

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

