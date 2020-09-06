By playing the game you will get an impression of all the well-known icons, the unique selling point of the Dutch cities and the reasons to choose the Netherlands as a destination for your next meeting.

Play & Match #likeHolland

The Holland Play & Match app is a memory game where you need to match pairs of images. Playing is fun and very simple, turn a card to reveal an image and then try to find the matching card with the same image. Try to beat the high score by finding as many matches as possible. You will start at level one. Do you think you will manage to reach it to final level 5?

Play this game and your will (re)discover Holland. You will get an impression of all the well-known icons, the unique selling point of the Dutch cities and the reasons to choose the Netherlands as a destination for your next meeting.

Win #likeHolland

The Holland Play & Win app is an initiative of the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions to inspire and interact with international meeting planners. We play the game at trade shows like IMEX Frankfurt, IMEX America and IBTM World. On the show floor you will have the opportunity to win a trip to Holland.

During the rest of the year you have the opportunity to play the game online by downloading this app. Every month we reward the contestant with the highest score (at the last day of the month) with a unique Dutch price.

Please find more information on Holland as your destination for your next meeting at www.holland.com/meetings

For our privacy policy please refer to: https://www.holland.com/global/tourism/information/privacy-statement-1.htm