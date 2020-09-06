Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Holland Play & Match for iOS

By DTT Free

Developer's Description

By DTT

By playing the game you will get an impression of all the well-known icons, the unique selling point of the Dutch cities and the reasons to choose the Netherlands as a destination for your next meeting.

Play & Match #likeHolland

The Holland Play & Match app is a memory game where you need to match pairs of images. Playing is fun and very simple, turn a card to reveal an image and then try to find the matching card with the same image. Try to beat the high score by finding as many matches as possible. You will start at level one. Do you think you will manage to reach it to final level 5?

Play this game and your will (re)discover Holland. You will get an impression of all the well-known icons, the unique selling point of the Dutch cities and the reasons to choose the Netherlands as a destination for your next meeting.

Win #likeHolland

The Holland Play & Win app is an initiative of the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions to inspire and interact with international meeting planners. We play the game at trade shows like IMEX Frankfurt, IMEX America and IBTM World. On the show floor you will have the opportunity to win a trip to Holland.

During the rest of the year you have the opportunity to play the game online by downloading this app. Every month we reward the contestant with the highest score (at the last day of the month) with a unique Dutch price.

Please find more information on Holland as your destination for your next meeting at www.holland.com/meetings

For our privacy policy please refer to: https://www.holland.com/global/tourism/information/privacy-statement-1.htm

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now