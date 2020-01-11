Travel more for a lot less!

There is no real secret behind finding travel deals unfortunately not everyone has time to spend many hours comparing thousands of flights. Download HolidayPal and enjoy the best travel deals & weekend flights delivered to you!

Holiday Pal helps you to make traveling more present in your life so you can live it like a big adventure. Holiday Pal's goal is to deliver flight deals that will make your year full of trips, fantastic food, and new places. Most importantly, it will help you to make traveling a habit. It will find you the best weekend flights so you can make the most miserable month in the year unusual and exciting. We believe that even 2-day escape adds more flavour to life than any TV series that is out there.

We introduce two flight deals modes:

- Weekend escapes (default) - We deliver you return flights from 2 to 4 days long that include weekends (e.g. London-Barcelona return flight for 10) so you don't have to take too much time off work and enjoy travelling every other week!

- Long escapes - We deliver you all the great deals we managed to find that are longer than a week.

All major airlines worldwide are scanned and compared in real time by our dedicated robots in order to find the best travel deals so you can fill up your weekends with exciting trips or enjoy your long-term holidays.

You are presented only with the best flight deals, leaving you time to compare the best offers and explore the destinations. Book cheap weekend flights faster than ever before HolidayPal will present you the best travel deals and more and redirect you to the official flight offer. No fees, no risk.

No time to look for cheap flights? Save your time and money and use the best, user friendly app. Get notified daily with all the best travel deals or search for flights using our cutting edge algorithm.

HolidayPal and its smart bot technology scans all major airlines and look for flight price anomalies to deliver you the best travel deals.

We search across all airlines, find the best flight tickets, and direct you for free to the companies that sell them. Its free! We will keep you updated with many exclusive deals, bargain flights and error fares!

Our passion to travel gave the idea of HolidayPal, our engineering skills made it happen. There is no corporation behind us, HolidayPal is built by travellers for travellers.

Ease of use, just a few clicks between you and your dream weekend escape.

You save more than 90% time comparing to other flight apps; we deliver the best flights to you!

Find the cheapest flight tickets (we always show return flights!)

Be the first with our daily updates

Save your favourite options and get back to them later on. Just remember, great deals are not out there for long.

- Use our smart tags to align the destination with your needs. Seeking a romantic weekend adventure? No problem, we are here to help.

- Take advantage of our filters, so you see only what you want: weekend deals only or all offers; the cheapest out there or the earliest birds.

