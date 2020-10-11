If you just picked up any of the new S10 devices chances are you've been looking for that perfect punch-hole wallpaper to go with that infinty o display, and am happy to say that you are in the right place.in this app you will find some stunning infinity o wallpapers.

Setting up the perfect look for these phones might be a little more tricky with those camera cutouts in the display may be getting in the way a bit. this app has a ton of really

creative wallpapers made specifically for these new S10 S10 Plus and Note 10 devices that embrace the cutouts and match up perfectly to sort of disguise them or even hide them completely.

In this application you will be provided with a huge gallery of punch hole wallpapers that been collected across the web and sorted by categorys to suits all infinity o desply flagships (S10/S10+/Note 10).

And if these punch hole wallpapers aren't quite enough for you, you can always check out the application from time to time to be notifyed when we drop new content.

Features :

*Frequent wallpaper updates to keep our collection fresh, trendy and beautiful !

*Find your favorite wallpaper easy and smooth

*Choose your wallpapers and put it in your favorite

*Zoom on the wallpaper.

*Automated Slideshow if you want

*Fast and intuitive interface.

*Set as lock or home screen.

*Optimized battery usage.

*Save image to your phone.

*Amazing collection of hd and 4k background.

Note:

Every Picture listed in this app is either found on public website or licensed under creative common. If you find that we forgot to credit you and want to claim credit for a picture or want us to remove it, please don't hesitate to contact us to solve the issue.