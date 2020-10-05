Welcome to the offical iOS app of Hockeymanager.org

At Hockeymanager you get inserted as general manager and coach of your own fictional hockey franchise. Start at the bottom with a few bucks and amateur players on an old ice rink. Climb up the leagues by building up your franchise step by step in all areas.

Get your own team today and compete against other real managers.

So far the following features are included:

- GM Office

- Roster info & setup

- Training

- Friendlies

- Boxscore

- Player statistics

- Text broadcast of your games

- Upgrade your hockey arena

- Sign sponsors