Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hockey Clubs & Leagues for Android

By Dartfish Free

Developer's Description

By Dartfish

Hockey Clubs & Leagues" Mobile App is designed for Ice Hockey Teams (Coaches, Staff, Teams), in order to improve the information flow between staff, teams and coaches.

Athletes and team members can easily access the videos, tactical and technical analysis prepared by the coaches for their respective teams.

Coaches cans also use this application to prepare and share content for team performance preparation and briefing.

Access to the videos and contents are strictly restricted and managed by each team. This app is strictly limited to Ice Hockey teams working with Dartfish solutions.

To use this application, It is mandatory to have a Dartfish account delivered by one of the Ice Hockey Team already using a Dartfish tv channel.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.30622

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0.30622

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now