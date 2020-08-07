Hockey Clubs & Leagues" Mobile App is designed for Ice Hockey Teams (Coaches, Staff, Teams), in order to improve the information flow between staff, teams and coaches.

Athletes and team members can easily access the videos, tactical and technical analysis prepared by the coaches for their respective teams.

Coaches cans also use this application to prepare and share content for team performance preparation and briefing.

Access to the videos and contents are strictly restricted and managed by each team. This app is strictly limited to Ice Hockey teams working with Dartfish solutions.

To use this application, It is mandatory to have a Dartfish account delivered by one of the Ice Hockey Team already using a Dartfish tv channel.