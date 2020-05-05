Join or Sign In

Hit the Brain! - Brain game & Tricky test for Android

By HarmonyBit Free

Developer's Description

By HarmonyBit

Are you smart enough to beat this brain puzzle? Try Hit the Brain and find out if youve got the smarts to pass muster in this brainstormingly fun mind challenge?

Hey, there future egghead! Who needs an IQ test? This is Hit the Brain, and it is an awesomely amazing brain game that helps you sharpen your mind and have fun while doing it!

Oh, but dont expect an easy game with this oneGet ready for a mind-blowing brain-boosting experience that will test your mental skills to the limit.

Put your smarty-pants cap on and prime your mind for:

Riddles

I have 1,000 needles but do not sew. What am I? Youll need to think outside the box!

Brain teasers

Can you find the mistake in the picture? These brain teasers will help you develop those attention to detail skills. But watch out theyre tricky! Brain trains your logic with these mind puzzles.

Tricky puzzles

Which pipe should we put the ball into? Its a tricky test, can you get the right answer? Or will you lose at the first hurdle while solving this brain puzzle?

Brain Tests

Which glass has the most water? Challenge your brain, and dont miss a beat as you ace that brain quiz. No stupid test or idiot question here.

And so, so much more brain tests, mind puzzles, tricky tests!

You wont want to miss the chance to prove your skills in this brain teasers challenge.

This mind game even gives you daily rewards and bonuses that are so good youll never want to put this tricky game down.

Coming soon!!!

Is your brain out of fuel? Take a break as we recharge. Right now, were working hard behind the scenes to give you even more super brain training power. Keep a watch out, and youll see:

Unique brain-training mechanics to help your sharpen your brain you wont find on any other brain game. Pssst! Its a new trick to get smarter. You wont believe it until you see it.

EVEN MORE NEW BRAIN PUZZLES. Were creating the best and most challenging brain game for you to rack your brains on and level up your mental skills. Youll soooo want to try these new tricky tests & puzzles.

The only question left? Are you smart enough for Hit the Brain? Download this brain game today and test your mind.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
