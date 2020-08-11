Destroy Tower is physical simulation game. Hit a ball and destroy a building. Hit and knock down the cans in this knocking down the game and knock down arcade game, which is one of the best knockdown games and knocking games. Tin Can Knockout has fire ball throwing power gameplay, use fire ball power to hit and knock down heavy wooden or metal cans. Use single finger power for flick shooting and smashing the tins structure.

Hit the targets in this fun free thrilling tin can smasher challenge.

Shoot down metal tin canisters piled up in amazing puzzle game style. Strike hard and and shootout to hit and knock down maximum cans in each level to move on to higher levels. Hit the ball to knockout can, shoot and destroy parachute bombs, use fire ball power to strike and knock down heavy tin cans or wooden barrels. Play this hit the ball game to achieve bonus points to reach upper levels.

Building Destroy is a 3D destruction game, that puts you right in the spot of a cannon operator. Pick your spot and angle and shoot as hard as you can to demolish the 3d structures on your device! With amazing graphics and lifelike physics, Building Destruction present you an enjoying experience.

Features of Knock Down Tins: Hit Cans:

Multiple challenging Levels

Bonus scores on smash hit tins

Realistic animations on hit the ball

Unlock levels and test your ball throwing skills

Set your aim and knockdown all cans in a single shot