Job Skout brings the best professional service providers and freelancers together under one platform. Weve done all the heavy lifting when it comes to sourcing the right freelancer for your job. As a client, you publish your job to the Marketplace where all qualified freelancers will have an opportunity to engage by placing a bid on your contract. Use our integrated messaging system to correspond with favorable freelance prospects. Manage your outsource project with our in-app experience or on the web with a more comprehensive set of tools.
When you join the team as a freelancer you will receive notifications of new job postings that match your skill profile. Use our integrated secure payment portal to get paid fast for completed jobs.
Start outsourcing smarter today with Job Skout Canadas #1 App for Freelancers
With Job Skout freelance platform, you can:
For employers:
Get project completed quickly, efficiently, and within budget.
Hire a freelancer for on-site or remote work
Only pay for work when you are 100% satisfied.
Post a job and instantly receive bids from talented freelance professionals from all over the world.
View and choose the perfect freelancer for your outsource project needs.
Securely held payments.
Award project on-the-go. Just tap via the app, award, and your freelancer begins their work.
Communicate via instant messenger with your freelancer, and stay updated.
manage your recruitment from your mobile devices or on the web
Schedule interviews
Easily find and employ job-seekers
For freelancers:
Work from home or freelance anywhere in the world.
Find freelance work from a global base of employers.
Work with Top companies.
Bid on work while youre on-the-go.
Scout for jobs in the USA
Communicate with employers via instant messenger.
Only start work once job payments have been securely held.
Be protected by a secure freelance platform that works for both freelancers and employers.
For Home and Business owners:
Get fast on-site or remote tech-support
Hire a local technician to fix any problem
Get an estimate for jobs before authorizing work
view technicians qualifications, ratings, and reviews before hiring
choose map view to find the closest support specialists
pay securely via our integrated payment portal
upwork Canada and USA. "SKOUT IT OUT"
Job Skout is a devision of Bravatech RMS
https://www.jobskout.com