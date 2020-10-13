Hindi also called Modern Standard Hindi, is a standardised and Sanskritised register of the Hindustani language. Hindi is an official language of the Union of India, and the lingua franca of the Hindi belt languages.

In the 2001 Indian census, 258 million people in India reported Hindi to be their native language. However, this number includes tens of millions of people who are native speakers of related languages but who consider their speech to be a dialect of Hindi.

Hindi Dictionary (English to Hindi) OFFLINE & FREE. Very useful for students/noble writers/scholars. It has most commonly used English & Hindi words which we use in our daily life and books. It also has English word pronunciation feature for learn the word quickly.

This dictionary provides Hindi meanings of 100,000+ English words.

Features

- Works offline

- Easy to browse and use the dictionary

- Provides fast results and uses up less battery.

- Includes pronunciation in English.

- Search the English word and it will display its Hindi translation.

- No need of Internet. Work offline without using Internet.

- Bookmark your favorite translations for fast reference

- Share translations on Facebook, twitter etc.