Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hindi Dictionary: Free & Offline for iOS

By Rameez Shehzad Free

Developer's Description

By Rameez Shehzad

Hindi also called Modern Standard Hindi, is a standardised and Sanskritised register of the Hindustani language. Hindi is an official language of the Union of India, and the lingua franca of the Hindi belt languages.

In the 2001 Indian census, 258 million people in India reported Hindi to be their native language. However, this number includes tens of millions of people who are native speakers of related languages but who consider their speech to be a dialect of Hindi.

Hindi Dictionary (English to Hindi) OFFLINE & FREE. Very useful for students/noble writers/scholars. It has most commonly used English & Hindi words which we use in our daily life and books. It also has English word pronunciation feature for learn the word quickly.

This dictionary provides Hindi meanings of 100,000+ English words.

Features

- Works offline

- Easy to browse and use the dictionary

- Provides fast results and uses up less battery.

- Includes pronunciation in English.

- Search the English word and it will display its Hindi translation.

- No need of Internet. Work offline without using Internet.

- Bookmark your favorite translations for fast reference

- Share translations on Facebook, twitter etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now