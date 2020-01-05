<------- "Hindi Calendar 2020 - 2020" - All months 2020 data updated ------>
2020 - Hindi Calendar 2020 and Hindi calendar 2020 is offline and free Indian 2020 calendar app created for all Indians and Hindi panchang 2020 for India with bank holidays.
Hindi Calendar 2020 is a free calendar almanac app for Hindi people and Indians, from across India, around the globe
Summary of app:
Calendar images (From January 2020 - December 2020)
Sunrise and Sunset timings
Festivals of 2020
Holidays of 2020
Shub Muhurt dates of 2020 (Marriage dates, Grih Pravesh dates, Vehicle purchase details, Namakaran dates)
Nakshatra and Rasi details
Fasting days in every month
Government Holidays of 2020
Hindi Panchanga and Horoscope details
Hijjra Dates
App Flow:
* Simple UI/UX and new material design
* Tabs: Calendar, Holidays, Shub Muhurt
(Holidays tab has Holiday list 2020 and Festival list 2020)
(Shub Muhurt tab has Marriage dates / wedding dates, Namakaran dates, Grih Pravesh dates, Vehicle purchase dates)
Hindi Calendar 2020 : Best hindi calendar 2020 app. This free calandar includes all months calendar, Festivals, Holidays, Shub Muhurt - Marriage dates, Vehicle purchase date, House warming / Griha pravesha dates. Also has details of Masa, Vaar, Tariku, Paksha, Karna, Yoga, Tithi, Nakshatra, Amavasya, Rahukala, Yamaganda / Yama Ghanta, Gulika / Guli Kalam, Panchangam, Kundali & Holidays
Hindu calendar 2020 in Hindi - 2020: Can easily find the timing and position of Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karna, Sunsign, Moonsign, Rahu Kalam, Guli Kalam
2020 2020 2020 2020
Hindi Panchangam 2020 gives all the astrology and horoscope details. App also has Daily Panchang including the Nakshatra timings, tithi timings, Shubh Divas (auspicious days). Today tithi, Today panchang. Its a hindu calendar 2020 with offline calendar which shows today's Panchang in Hindi
- Panchang List 2020
Indian Festival and Indian Holiday list: List of all holidays and festivals are present in this app.
- Hindu Holiday List
- Muslim Holiday List
- Christian Holday List
App Features:-
Full Hindi detailed calendar
Zoom in/Zoom out the calendar
Shubh Muhurt details (Marriage dates, Vehicle Purchase, Namakaran, Grih Pravesh)
Calendar Panchang 2020 has Masa, Trkha, Tithi, Nakshatra, Poornima, Rahukala for 2020
Details of Hindu auspicious days like amavasyant, Rashifala, Choghadia, Gowri panchangam, Kundali, Muhurtas
Festival details of each month
Holiday details of each month
Daily timing and position of Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karna, Sunsign, Moonsign, Rahu Kala, Gulika Kalam, Yamaganda
Quick details of Panchang, Tithi, Thoran, Nakshatra, Festivals, Holidays, Rashifala, Choghadia, Kundali, Muhurtas
Beautiful Hindi calendar for the year
Hindi calender almanac for 2020
Hindi Panchang, Hindi Kundli
Religious/Auspicious dates and details
Indian Bank Holidays 2020
Best Indian calendar for 2020
Desi calendar
Thanks for downloading 2020. Enjoy using!!!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.