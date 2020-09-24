Ko e taumu'a ae application ko 'eni ke 'oange ki he kaingalotu mo kinautolu 'oku nau fie ngaue'aki 'a e himi 'i he'enau ngaahi me'angaue.

Koe kaveinga 'o e himi ni oku ma'u mei 'he Siasi 'O Tonga Tau'ataina.

Kapau oku iai ha tokoni ke toe fakalakalaka ange ae app koeni pe ha launga, kataki fetutaki mai.

The purpose of this application is to give members and users access to the STT Himi and Hiva Usu on their mobile devices.

The content of this hymn is owned by the Free Church of Tonga (Siasi 'O Tonga Tau'ataina).

If you have any feedback on improving the content of the STT Hymn App, please let us know.

App is still in under development. So newer and complete features are to come in future updates.

Special Thanks to

Viliami Telefoni for taking time out to help us with the content of the hymn.

Elone Tomu Pilo for lending us his voice to read the hymn. Note only Hymn 1 has an audio on the app, so future updates will becoming soon for all hymns.

And thanks to the rest of the STT family for being patient and supportive.

Features on the STT Hymn App

- Search your hymn on the app

(Numbers and titles of the hymn)

- Save your hymn into My Hymn

- Audio feature

- Share your favorite hymn online

(Users can copy and paste their hymns)

- Papi and Mali lyric content are on the app

- Day and Nigh Mode

- Hiva Usu songs are on the app and will be updated with new ones

- 100% offline.

Things that will be updated and worked on:

- Audio vocals for all hymns.

- Audio features for hymns and hiva usu.

- Duplicates in My Hymns.

- Zoom feature for text.

Malo Aupito.

Daniel Mafile'o.

This app is brought to you by Utol Tech.