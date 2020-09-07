Join or Sign In

Hilti ON!Track 3 for Android

By Hilti AG Free

Developer's Description

By Hilti AG

Use the Hilti ON!Track 3 app to manage your construction assets anytime, anywhere. Together with the Hilti ON!Track asset management solution, this mobile app brings you visibility and accountability to your entire fleet of assets.

Download the Hilti ON!Track app now to start managing your assets through your smartphone.

Manage Assets

View your entire fleet of assets

Track where assets are located

View repairs and inspections

Verify proper training/certifications before assigning assets

Check inventory

Run asset inventory at your location

Identify your assets in real time

Detect loss in assets, commodities, and consumables

Transfer Asset

Allocate the right equipment in the right place at the right time

Transfer assets to all your warehouses and jobsites

Ensure Accountability

Assign assets to employees for accountability

A valid ON!Track 3 subscription and login is needed in order to use the ON!Track app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.46.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version v1.46.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

