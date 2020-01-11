X

Hillsong & Worship Songs for Android

By Rest Area Free

Developer's Description

By Rest Area

This Hillsong & Worship Songs application operates on an Android system that is specifically for you lovers of Christian Songs.

With clear stereo sound quality to pamper your ears.

This music player application is designed with an easy-to-use menu

(available button play, pause, repeat, back, next song)

This application requires a fairly stable internet connection,

it is recommended that you be on a 3G or 4G network or Wi-Fi network.

But you can also enjoy Offline by downloading songs to the Favorites Menu.

This application is only a review, all songs or material displayed in this application are sourced from the internet which is downloaded for free.

to appreciate Indonesian music, let's buy original CDs / VCDs or activate Nsp, RBT and i-Ring from their songs

as appreciation and support for their work.

--- DISCLAIMER ----

Disclaimer :

All of content in this application is not our trademark. We only get the content from search engine and website.

Please let me know if your original content want to remove from our application.

Semua konten aplikasi ini diambil dari internet,

apabila anda ingin salah satu konten dalam aplikasi ini dihapus/dihilangkan/tidak ditampilkan silahkan hubungi kami...

Selalulah Tersenyum :)

Manguni Creator Indonesia

mangunicreator@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping