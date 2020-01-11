This Hillsong & Worship Songs application operates on an Android system that is specifically for you lovers of Christian Songs.

With clear stereo sound quality to pamper your ears.

This music player application is designed with an easy-to-use menu

(available button play, pause, repeat, back, next song)

This application requires a fairly stable internet connection,

it is recommended that you be on a 3G or 4G network or Wi-Fi network.

But you can also enjoy Offline by downloading songs to the Favorites Menu.

This application is only a review, all songs or material displayed in this application are sourced from the internet which is downloaded for free.

to appreciate Indonesian music, let's buy original CDs / VCDs or activate Nsp, RBT and i-Ring from their songs

as appreciation and support for their work.

--- DISCLAIMER ----

Disclaimer :

All of content in this application is not our trademark. We only get the content from search engine and website.

Please let me know if your original content want to remove from our application.

Semua konten aplikasi ini diambil dari internet,

apabila anda ingin salah satu konten dalam aplikasi ini dihapus/dihilangkan/tidak ditampilkan silahkan hubungi kami...

Selalulah Tersenyum :)

Manguni Creator Indonesia

mangunicreator@gmail.com