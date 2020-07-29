Join or Sign In

Hijab & Jeans Fashion Styles.

By Kizee Tech

Developer's Description

By Kizee Tech

This app features trending designs of Hijab with the latest collection of Hijab & Jeans fashion styles that you can choose from and use as; spring/summer wear, casual wear, street wear, office wear, party wear, school wear, travelling wear, and for attending any occasional event. You will also be inspired on how to style your Hijab with any color of Jeans.

Hijab fashion style is booming all over the world, and the rate at which its trending cannot be overemphasize. One of the hottest fashion style trend to have is the chic and sophisticated Hijab with Jeans. Every Muslim lady needs one or more jeans to spice up her Hijab look whenever she steps out. The fashionable thing about Hijab with Jeans fashion style is that you can switch up your look by completing it with any color of Jeans, Jean jacket, Denim shirt or skirt.

Disclaimer: This app is not affiliated nor related with any of the content displayed within the app. The content used are publicly available from various website which retains all copyrights, and thus the app is not to be held responsible for any of the content displayed within.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.3.2

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 4.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

