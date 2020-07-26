Join or Sign In

Highway Street - Drive & Drift for Android

By Devil Bill Free

By Devil Bill

Avoid colliding car with upcoming vehicles. Simple yet addictive hyper casual game Highway Street - Drive & Drift is here. This advance car parking game of 2019 is filled with challenging gameplay with different and unique style. Become an ultimate driver and drift your car on impossible tracks. You will experience wreckfest drift car racing with car crash and car smash in this Race Stunts game.

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.17

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
