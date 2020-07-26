Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Avoid colliding car with upcoming vehicles. Simple yet addictive hyper casual game Highway Street - Drive & Drift is here. This advance car parking game of 2019 is filled with challenging gameplay with different and unique style. Become an ultimate driver and drift your car on impossible tracks. You will experience wreckfest drift car racing with car crash and car smash in this Race Stunts game.