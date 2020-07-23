Sign in to add and modify your software
Its the best real driving cars game the ultimate radio control driving simulator is ready to burn your wheels with speed, nitro power boost, spectacular drifts & action. Drive your real racng RC cars & beat other players to win the GP? Challenges your driving skills on highways with heavy traffic.
Features:
- Realistic simulation and physics engine for the car
- Leaderboard to compete with your friends and people all over the world;
- Press the paddle to speed up, press brake to slow down
- Gravity sensor control direction, smooth operation
- Real sound of the engine and cars.
- Three ways to steer you car direction.
- Super speed of pro driving