Play as a driver of the school bus and drive the school kids to their school on time. Select bus of your choice and start transporting the children. Reach the bus stop and let the kids get in the bus. Once all are on board, proceed to the school. You will have limited time to reach the destination. Do not over speed and also be careful while you drive. Do not collie with other vehicles on the roads and transport the children safely.

Features:

* Amazing School Bus Driving Game

* Multiple Buses to Drive

* Many Levels

* Smooth Controls

* Fun Game