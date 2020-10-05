Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

HideMy.name VPN for iOS

By Kloud Development TOV Free

By Kloud Development TOV

Application for HideMy.name VPN service.

The connection employs the most modern and secure protocol named IKEv2.

Please keep in mind that the application itself is free, however you need an access code for using it. You can get a 1-day code for free on our website or purchase a paid subscription for longer period at a good price.

Some benefits you'll get with us:

- Protect your traffic from interception while using public Wi-Fi;

- Change IP address for your device and select the desired country or city (there are more than 45 countries and 70 cities available);

- Visit any websites anonymously.

- Up to 5 devices simultaneously with only one account.

- One of the lowest prices in the market with 7-day Moneyback Guarantee

You dont need to adjust anything to use VPN. Just enter the access code in the first screen and click "Enter". The app will then receive all connection data automatically and offer you to select the desired server.

Its worth remembering that speed of your Internet connection can significantly reduce if you choose a server that is located too far from you.

What's new in version 1.5.5

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.5.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

