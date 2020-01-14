Hide & Seek
Live online hide and seek!
Hide and seek game in which you hide and find others lively with many players
Become any object and hide like you are a part of the map from the beginning
Become a finder (tagger) and find the hidden objects
[Game Features]
- Real-time online multiplayer game
- If your team survives for 200 seconds as the objects, your team win
- If your team finds all hidden objects within 200 seconds, your team win
- Level up system
- Chat within the room
Please send your inquiries by e-mail
