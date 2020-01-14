Hide & Seek

Live online hide and seek!

Hide and seek game in which you hide and find others lively with many players

Become any object and hide like you are a part of the map from the beginning

Become a finder (tagger) and find the hidden objects

[Game Features]

- Real-time online multiplayer game

- If your team survives for 200 seconds as the objects, your team win

- If your team finds all hidden objects within 200 seconds, your team win

- Level up system

- Chat within the room

Please send your inquiries by e-mail